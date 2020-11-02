Gentex caters to Japan and thrives

NAGOYA, Japan — High-tech mirror maker Gentex Corp. is riding high despite a year hammered by the pandemic, and tapping into Japan's biggest automaker helps it stay there.

Indeed, Gentex is a rare U.S. success story in Japan, a market notorious for its finicky customers.

Toyota Motor Corp. ranks among the American supplier's biggest buyers, as the Japanese carmaker snaps up its digital Full Display Mirrors and other camera-based gizmos.

That means a lot as parts makers rebound from the COVID-19 slowdown. Toyota is bouncing back briskly, with global sales up 2 percent in September and down only 19 percent from April to September, beating the automaker's original projections.

Toyota accounts for about 14 percent of Gentex's global sales, and that business helped Gentex notch a stellar third quarter. On Oct. 23, Gentex announced that net income increased 4.6 percent and that it booked the second-highest quarterly sales in the company's history.

In Japan, Gentex also has sizable sales to Subaru, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Honda and Mazda. Global sales to all Japanese carmakers reached $531.7 million in 2019 — nearly triple 2010's total and almost a 17-fold surge from 2000. But Gentex's ascent here is especially intertwined with its ties to Toyota.

It was among the first automakers to adopt Gentex's trademark Full Display Mirror, in the Lexus LS sedan. The mirror uses a rear-facing camera to project images behind the vehicle and is one of Gentex's hottest products. A second-generation Full Display Mirror debuted this year.

Toyota was also first to adopt Gentex's new built-in digital video recorder, which automatically preserves accident footage. The offering builds on the Full Display Mirror by adding a DVR card slot and front-facing camera. It debuted this year in the Harrier crossover sold in Japan and other Asian markets. The vehicle is rebadged as the Venza in the U.S. but doesn't yet get the DVR.