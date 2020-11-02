Gentex caters to Japan and thrives

Gentex scored by supplying Toyota a built-in digital video recorder in its Full Display Mirror.

NAGOYA, Japan — High-tech mirror maker Gentex Corp. is riding high despite a year hammered by the pandemic, and tapping into Japan's biggest automaker helps it stay there.

Indeed, Gentex is a rare U.S. success story in Japan, a market notorious for its finicky customers.

Toyota Motor Corp. ranks among the American supplier's biggest buyers, as the Japanese carmaker snaps up its digital Full Display Mirrors and other camera-based gizmos.

That means a lot as parts makers rebound from the COVID-19 slowdown. Toyota is bouncing back briskly, with global sales up 2 percent in September and down only 19 percent from April to September, beating the automaker's original projections.

Toyota accounts for about 14 percent of Gentex's global sales, and that business helped Gentex notch a stellar third quarter. On Oct. 23, Gentex announced that net income increased 4.6 percent and that it booked the second-highest quarterly sales in the company's history.

In Japan, Gentex also has sizable sales to Subaru, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Honda and Mazda. Global sales to all Japanese carmakers reached $531.7 million in 2019 — nearly triple 2010's total and almost a 17-fold surge from 2000. But Gentex's ascent here is especially intertwined with its ties to Toyota.

It was among the first automakers to adopt Gentex's trademark Full Display Mirror, in the Lexus LS sedan. The mirror uses a rear-facing camera to project images behind the vehicle and is one of Gentex's hottest products. A second-generation Full Display Mirror debuted this year.

Toyota was also first to adopt Gentex's new built-in digital video recorder, which automatically preserves accident footage. The offering builds on the Full Display Mirror by adding a DVR card slot and front-facing camera. It debuted this year in the Harrier crossover sold in Japan and other Asian markets. The vehicle is rebadged as the Venza in the U.S. but doesn't yet get the DVR.

Local flavor

Gentex's secret is catering to Japanese needs, especially those of Toyota, the country's biggest automaker, said Kazuhiko Nishijima, managing director of Gentex's Japan unit. That means obsessing over quality, fostering close communications and offering cutting-edge technology.

For instance, Gentex benchmarks its quality control off Toyota Motor Corp.'s Kyushu assembly plant, which makes Lexus vehicles and has some of the industry's highest quality specifications.

"It's just so stringent; if you can clear those specifications, you're OK with the European luxury makes and the Japanese, too," Nishijima said at the supplier's local headquarters here.

Among foreign suppliers, Gentex was a relatively early bird in Japan, setting up shop in 1998. And instead of opening offices in Tokyo, Gentex went straight to Toyota's backyard, knowing that proximity to the country's top automaker would open doors.

Gentex also embeds engineers in the R&D labs of Japanese automakers, another rarity for overseas suppliers. It has guest engineer relations with Toyota, Subaru and Nissan. The engineers work at the manufacturer and sometimes actually get paid through the carmaker. When those engineers return to Gentex, they typically get big raises because of the added insight they bring with them.

Gentex also isn't shy about bypassing purchasing departments to pitch its technology straight to a vehicle program's chief engineer. It understands that, in Japan, chief engineers pull the strings for their vehicles, often overseeing everything from design and planning to production and sales.

"They are the top of the food chain," Nishijima said.

Finally, Gentex feeds Japan's hunger for new technology. Aside from the Full Display Mirror and the built-in digital video recorder, Gentex has another new offering on tap for Japan.

It is a system that uses three cameras to create an integrated view of the sides and rear of a vehicle. The setup positions two cameras inside the side mirror housings, in addition to the rearward facing camera, and beams the image to the rearview mirror.

By leveraging the side cameras, it improves visibility while allowing for smaller sideview mirrors. That, in turn, improves aerodynamics and styling.

Gentex jointly developed the system with Aston Martin and showed it at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. Gentex aims to introduce a version for Japanese customers soon.

New horizons

Zoom out, and Gentex sees room to expand into Japan's giant motorcycle sector, an industry dominated by names such as Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Suzuki. The U.S. company is developing an auto-dimming headlamp system for motorbikes. Its name: Ninja Beam.

On another front, Gentex is looking to leverage the auto-dimming window technology it supplies for jets made by Boeing and Airbus. Gentex sees potential in using the electronically dimmable glass in automotive sunroofs, providing an adjustable range of shade for the cabin.

The supplier sees big room to grow by piggybacking new technologies onto its rearview mirrors.

As Gentex adds more features, such as connectivity, sideview video or DVR features, engineers must grapple with the extra weight, which can cause vibration issues with the windshield. But they constantly work to offset any increases with lightweight components and new materials.

The rearview mirror's positioning at eye level, within easy reach of the driver, makes it valuable cabin space. "The mirror is like Fifth Avenue in New York. It's very prime real estate," Nishijima said. "Gentex keeps inventing stuff and improving. That's what makes it difficult to catch up with us."

