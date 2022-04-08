Report: Daunting road for ICE parts suppliers

That shift was a major topic of conversation at SAE International's World Congress Experience last week in Detroit, where engineers and industry executives gathered to discuss the impact and business opportunities of emerging technologies.

The outlook is especially daunting for suppliers that rely heavily on engines, transmissions, fuel systems and other combustion-oriented technologies. The market for those parts will shrink drastically as the share of EVs rises.

In 2019, the market for transmissions totaled $93 billion, McKinsey reported. By 2030, that will fall to $65 billion, and then further dip to $25 billion by 2035.

The market for engine systems follows a similar trend, declining from $73 billion in 2019 to $17 billion by 2035.

McKinsey, a global business consultancy, recommends that suppliers make a "fundamental separation" within their companies, identifying which segments of their company have near-to-medium growth potential, and which have a more limited future.

For those with growth potential, such as new-vehicle programs and the aftermarket, suppliers should focus on "targeted expansion opportunities," McKinsey advised. But segments that face a declining market would do better to focus on simply fulfilling existing commitments and managing their costs.

The report recommended that suppliers build a "simplified yet stable supply base" to lower risk and increase productivity. And they should not be afraid to take bold moves to develop new businesses, either through mergers and acquisitions or by finding opportunities outside the auto industry.