Former Toyota manufacturing executive named to Piston Group board

DETROIT — Piston Group, the Detroit auto supplier controlled by former NBA star Vinnie Johnson , said Wednesday it appointed the former president of Toyota's manufacturing complex in Kentucky to the company's board of directors.

The appointment of Wilbert James Jr., 64, was effective Thursday, spokesman Shaun Wilson said.

As president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, James was responsible for more than 10,000 employees. He was with Toyota for over 30 years and was most proud of leading the operation to its Platinum J.D. Power Award, according to a press release from Piston Group.