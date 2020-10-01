Former Toyota manufacturing executive named to Piston Group board

Piston Group

Wilbert James Jr. was recognized as one of Savoy's Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America six times, most recently in 2017.

DETROIT — Piston Group, the Detroit auto supplier controlled by former NBA star Vinnie Johnson, said Wednesday it appointed the former president of Toyota's manufacturing complex in Kentucky to the company's board of directors.

The appointment of Wilbert James Jr., 64, was effective Thursday, spokesman Shaun Wilson said.

As president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, James was responsible for more than 10,000 employees. He was with Toyota for over 30 years and was most proud of leading the operation to its Platinum J.D. Power Award, according to a press release from Piston Group.

He was recognized as one of Savoy's Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America six times, most recently in 2017. James also serves on the boards of Atkore International, Cornerstone Building Brands and Columbia Forest Products.

Piston Group supplies chassis, electronics assemblies, electric batteries, cooling modules and other parts. James' role on the board has not yet been defined, Wilson said.

Piston Group, of Southfield, Mich., ranks No. 72 on the Automotive News list of top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide sales to automakers of $2.85 billion in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Adient completes $175 million sale of fabrics business
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Adient completes $175 million sale of fabrics business
Adient completes $175 million sale of fabrics business
Continental board signs off on cutting or shifting 30,000 jobs
Continental board signs off on cutting or shifting 30,000 jobs
Thyssenkrupp to cut 800 jobs at automotive business
Thyssenkrupp to cut 800 jobs at automotive business
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-28-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters