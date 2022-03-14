Ford says it will build massive battery plant in Turkey

Ford Motor Co. plans to build an EV battery plant in Turkey with South Korean battery maker SK On and its Turkish joint venture partner, Koc Holding.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of 30 to 45 gigawatt-hours, Ford and SK On said on Monday.

It will be located near the Turkish capital, Ankara, and will manufacture high-nickel NMC cells for assembly into battery array modules.

The plant is targeted to start operations by 2025, and it will be one of the largest EV battery facilities in the wider European region, Ford said.