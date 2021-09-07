Ford-backed Solid Power expands factory to boost cell production

The maker of solid-state batteries for EVs is expanding its factory outside Denver to scale production so it can deliver test cells to Ford and BMW in early 2022.

GABRIELLE COPPOLA
Bloomberg
SOLID POWER WEBSITE

Solid Power, a maker of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, is expanding its factory outside Denver to scale production so it can deliver test cells to Ford Motor Co. and BMW in early 2022.

The startup, which counts both carmakers as investors, is building a new facility at the Colorado site to increase output of sulfide-based solid electrolytes -- a material that helps shuttle ions back and forth in a battery to generate power. It’s also building a new pilot line to produce 100 ampere battery cells, the capacity required by its automotive partners.

Solid Power and rivals such as QuantumScape Corp. and SES Holdings are developing solid-state batteries, an innovation that, if successful, holds the promise of dramatically speeding up EV adoption by providing automakers with a safer, cheaper alternative to lithium ion batteries.

Related Article
Ford-backed Solid Power to go public in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

Solid Power has an agreement to test its cells in Ford and BMW vehicles. If manufacturing is successful, it will deliver the cells in 2022, with an eye toward full battery production in 2025 and vehicle manufacturing in 2026, CEO Doug Campbell said in an interview. Solid Power would look to partner with an automaker or existing battery manufacturer for full production, he said.

To support its growth, the company announced plans in June to go public via a reverse merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III. Solid Power is likely to begin trading in the fourth quarter, Campbell said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Suppliers starting to set stage for Tesla in Texas
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla’s push to launch its Cybertruck will require suppliers to be near its Texas plant.
Suppliers starting to set stage for Tesla in Texas
Georgia ponders a different kind of automotive work force
Georgia ponders a different kind of automotive work force
Nissan supplier
Top Nissan supplier sees order returning to supply chain
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive