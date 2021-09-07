Ford-backed Solid Power expands factory to boost cell production

Solid Power, a maker of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, is expanding its factory outside Denver to scale production so it can deliver test cells to Ford Motor Co. and BMW in early 2022.

The startup, which counts both carmakers as investors, is building a new facility at the Colorado site to increase output of sulfide-based solid electrolytes -- a material that helps shuttle ions back and forth in a battery to generate power. It’s also building a new pilot line to produce 100 ampere battery cells, the capacity required by its automotive partners.

Solid Power and rivals such as QuantumScape Corp. and SES Holdings are developing solid-state batteries, an innovation that, if successful, holds the promise of dramatically speeding up EV adoption by providing automakers with a safer, cheaper alternative to lithium ion batteries.