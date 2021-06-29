Fire at Faurecia plant in Michigan briefly halts some production

A Michigan plant of French supplier Faurecia suffered minor damage from a roof fire Monday evening, causing some production to be temporarily paused. No employees were harmed.

The company was working to get back to full production at the Faurecia Interiors Systems plant in Saline, Mich., by the end of the day Tuesday, according to Faurecia Communications Manager Kyle Gillis.

The Saline and Pittsfield Township Fire Departments found smoke on the roof when they arrived around 8 p.m. Monday. The blaze stemmed from the electrical room on the roof, where a transformer box caught fire, Saline Fire Chief Craig Hoeft said.

Excess power coming from the box caused the fire, which burned tar and other materials.

The plant, once part of Ford Motor Co.'s parts unit, is about 45 miles west of Detroit. It produces interior parts such as instrument panels and center consoles for a variety of automakers. As of last year, customers included Tesla Inc., Ford and Stellantis. Fiat Chrysler.

Faurecia ranks No. 8 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 global suppliers, with worldwide parts sales to automakers of $17.59 billion in its 2020 fiscal year.