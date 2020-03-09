FCA names new purchasing, planning executives in N.A. as merger looms

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in the midst of hammering out details of its planned merger with France's PSA Group, named a new head of purchasing and shifted the roles of two other key executives in North America.

Longtime auto supplier executive Martin Horneck was hired to lead FCA purchasing and supply chain management under Mark Stewart , COO of the company's North America region. Stewart announced the move internally Monday in a memo obtained by Automotive News.

He replaces Scott Thiele , 50, who was assigned to a portfolio planning role, reporting to Stewart. Thiele also will handle global long-range plan coordination, reporting to Mark Chernoby , chief technical compliance officer.

Richard Cox, previously the head of portfolio planning, was assigned responsibility for global business development special projects, Stewart said in a separate memo.

"In this new role, Richard will be responsible for leading and coordinating various work streams associated with the integration planning for the upcoming merger with PSA," the memo said. "In addition, he will lead strategic projects with the group."

All three job changes are effective immediately, the memos said.