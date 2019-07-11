Faurecia will stick by 2019 goals despite China slide, report says

PARIS -- Faurecia is weathering the global auto market downturn and will reiterate its 2019 guidance later this month, CEO Patrick Koller said in a French report.

Faurecia, 46.3 percent owned by PSA Group, has pledged to increase operating profit this year while delivering an operating margin of at least 7 percent and growing sales by 1.5-3.5 percentage points above global auto production.

"We've confirmed our guidance and will continue to do so for this year," Koller said in an interview published on Wednesday by Mobility TV, a French industry news site.

China nevertheless remains a particular concern, Koller said. "In the medium term China's potential remains solid, but what concerns me is not knowing when this crisis will end."