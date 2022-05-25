Faurecia exploring asset sales after Hella deal completion, report says

Faurecia is exploring the sale of some non-core assets after completing its purchase of German supplier Hella, according to people familiar with the matter.

The French supplier group is working with advisers as it weighs selling its emissions-control unit and Hella’s special applications division, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The emissions business may fetch about 500 million euros ($534 million), while the Hella unit could be valued at as much as 1 billion euros, the people said.