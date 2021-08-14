Faurecia to buy majority stake in lighting supplier Hella

FRANKFURT -- French supplier Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella and will make a public tender offer for the remaining shares for 60 euros ($70.75) apiece.

Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related shareholders over their 60 percent stake, Hella said in a statement on Saturday.

Hella ranks No. 41 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $5.5 billion during its 2020 fiscal year.