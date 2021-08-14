Faurecia to buy majority stake in lighting supplier Hella

French supplier reaches deal with family shareholders

Reuters

FRANKFURT -- French supplier Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella and will make a public tender offer for the remaining shares for 60 euros ($70.75) apiece.

Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related shareholders over their 60 percent stake, Hella said in a statement on Saturday.

Hella ranks No. 41 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $5.5 billion during its 2020 fiscal year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
China's CATL looks to raise $9B to expand lithium-ion battery production
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CATL r&d center in in Ningde, China rtrs web_0.jpg
China's CATL looks to raise $9B to expand lithium-ion battery production
Hella light testing facility, Lippstadt.jpg
Hella owners to pick buyer for majority stake this weekend
Faurecia logo.jpg
Binding bids expected to value Hella at just over $8 billion, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-9-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive