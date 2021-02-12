Farley calls for settlement between LG Chem, SK Innovation

WASHINGTON -- Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley on Thursday publicly encouraged South Korea's chemicals and electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. to reach a settlement on LG's battery allegations that SK stole trade secrets.

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday sided with LG Chem, but permitted SK to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for Ford's EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of America's EV line for two years.

"A voluntary settlement between these two suppliers is ultimately in the best interest of US manufacturers and workers," Farley wrote on Twitter, adding that "ITC ruling makes way for @Ford to bring to market our groundbreaking electric F-150."

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation did not have comment on the matter when reached by Reuters on Friday. Volkswagen declined to comment.