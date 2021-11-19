EV charging startup poised to supply Verizon

The minority-owned company's plans were delayed by the computer chip shortage.

Plug Zen website

LOS ANGELES — Plug Zen, a minority-owned startup, is set to supply 10,000 of its Level 2 electric-vehicle chargers to Verizon for sale at stores nationwide — once it gets the necessary computer chips.

The Detroit-based company, which displayed its expandable charging units at the Los Angeles Auto Show, this week secured a contract to supply the wireless telecommunications company. Assembly of the chargers, however, may not start until the second quarter, because of the chip shortage, said company President Kwabena Johnson.

"We're a small company, a startup and [semiconductor suppliers] are going to prioritize their bigger clients," such as Ford Motor Co., where he used to work, and General Motors.

The key advantage of the Zen Station, which has two plugs and is projected to cost about $800, is that it can be easily expanded with additional units to power up to 10 vehicles at a time as EVs become more common, Johnson said, making it ideal for apartment buildings, workplaces and fleet operators.

The plugs can also be replaced with mats for wireless inductive charging, he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM to work with leading semiconductor suppliers, Reuss says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Reuss
GM to work with leading semiconductor suppliers, Reuss says
Continental Wolfgang Schaefer.jpg
Continental's ex-CEO, finance chief investigated amid wider probe into VW diesel scandal
ZF Microsoft
ZF partners with Microsoft to move products, processes onto cloud
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive