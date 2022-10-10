EV battery maker CATL sees up to 200 percent jump in profit

The biggest EV battery maker is benefiting from strong sales to the auto industry.

Bloomberg

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. expects its net income to surge to as much as $1.4 billion in the third quarter as the biggest maker of electric-vehicle batteries benefits from strong sales to the automotive industry.

CATL, investing heavily in expanding its production capacity, predicted the profit jump of as much as 200 percent in a stock filing on Monday. The Ningde, Fujian-based company also said net income could top $2.5 billion in the nine months through September, up 132 percent compared to the same period last year.

CATL has made spending commitments in the region of $20 billion to build new, bigger factories at home and abroad including in Hungary with Mercedes-Benz AG, and also plans to tap resource-rich Indonesia for expansion. In August, the manufacturer unveiled half-year results that marked a recovery from a disastrous start to the year. Profit for the six months through June climbed 82 percent to $1.1 billion, as CATL coped better with the volatility in raw-material costs.

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. reported third-quarter earnings last week that comfortably beat profit and sales expectations, bolstered by demand for EVs and a weak Korean won offsetting high commodity prices.

CATL is expected to release third-quarter results on Oct. 21.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
First U.S. cobalt mine opens after more than 30-year hiatus
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
cobalt mine
First U.S. cobalt mine opens after more than 30-year hiatus
gotion battery cell_i-Main_i.jpg
Michigan approves $715 million incentives package for Chinese firm's EV battery plant
China EV tech seen as critical, but tax breaks raise questions for Michigan
China EV tech seen as critical, but tax breaks raise questions for Michigan
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive