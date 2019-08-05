Employee charged with murder after shooting at Ala. Lear plant, police say

An employee at a Lear Corp. seating plant near Brookwood, Ala., was charged Monday with murder following a shooting at the factory Sunday night, police told Automotive News.

Angela Mayo, 28, fled the scene but turned herself in "very quickly," said Lt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Police said 27-year-old Shanina Smith was shot multiple times near the assembly line.

Kennedy said a call came in about the shooting at 8:39 p.m. CDT Sunday, and police arrived at 8:45. Kennedy was informed around 9:10 p.m. that Mayo had turned herself in to the Tuscaloosa city police department, he said.

He said Mayo and Smith worked on the assembly line.

"We're still investigating the motive," Kennedy said, "but apparently there was a history of some type of verbal arguments between them."

WVTM-TV reported the plant delayed opening to employees until 9:30 a.m.

Lear did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The station reported the plant makes seats for a nearby Mercedes-Benz factory.