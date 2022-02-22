Dana plans $9 million EV tech center, 150 jobs in Novi

Dana via Facebook
Maumee, Ohio-based Dana plans to upfit space at its Novi office for a new EV lab.

Driveshaft supplier Dana Inc. is aiming to open a $9 million electric vehicle tech center in Novi, MI where it plans to add up to 150 engineers and supporting positions.

The Maumee, Ohio-based manufacturer plans to upfit and customize new space in Novi, according to a brief from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The tech center is expected to be around 50,000 square feet, but the exact location has not yet been decided.

In exchange for the promise of creating up to 150 jobs "with wages well above" the average in Oakland County, the MEDC approved Tuesday a $1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant. The city of Novi is also offering a tax abatement.

The incentives swayed Dana to build out the EV center in Michigan as opposed to competing sites in other states, the MEDC said.

"The Company is attracted to locating this facility in Novi due to the synergy and ease of collaboration with the corporate facilities nearby," the brief said. "Incentive assistance is necessary to offset the additional costs with opening a new technology center."

Crain's reached out to Dana for more information about the project.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Magna plans $18 million seating plant, 390 jobs in Detroit with new joint venture
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
sakthi site_i.jpg
Magna plans $18 million seating plant, 390 jobs in Detroit with new joint venture
MINING-MAIN_i.jpg
Biden to tout U.S. progress on critical minerals production for EVs, other products
Cummins
Truck engine maker Cummins to buy Meritor for $2.6 billion
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive