Denso will turn old school engineers into new

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Denso has a new plan to address the industrywide shortage of engineers for a future of electric vehicles and advanced electronics: It is encouraging its associates to transform themselves.

Like many automotive companies, Denso is rich in mechanical engineers — the preferred discipline for the past century of internal combustion vehicles. But it's short-handed on electrical engineers, mechatronics engineers and software engineers — the people needed to handle EVs and autonomous driving technology programs.

The Japanese supplier giant, with a huge presence in Michigan and Tennessee, is now gearing up a program it calls Power Shift, in which its powertrain engineers will volunteer to go back to school to learn a new discipline of engineering, said Dan Ronayne, Denso's director of engineering for powertrain.

"We're going to be changing," Ronayne told Automotive News on the sidelines of the CAR Management Briefing Seminars here. "We want our associates to change with us. The people we already have are good at working with our customers and understand how Denso does things, and we want to teach them the skills they need to move into the new products."

He said the first few engineers have begun the re-skilling process. There are about 30 engineers in the U.S. operation's internal combustion engine group. Powertrain engineering of all kinds has about 70, while Denso's U.S. thermal products group has 50 to 60 engineers.