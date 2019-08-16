Denso scouting office space in Pittsburgh near AV hub, report says

Supplier Denso Corp., which makes a variety of advanced technology components including radar and lidar for autonomous vehicles, is scouting office space in Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Citing sources familiar with the search, the newspaper said Denso is looking around the city's "Robotics Row," where technology and AV companies such as Argo AI and Aurora Innovation have clustered. The supplier is looking for a "modest-sized office of 10,000 square feet in the city," the report said.

The paper did not indicate how likely Denso is to open a Pittsburgh office or when.

In April, Denso joined Toyota and SoftBank as part of a $1 billion investment in Uber Technologies Inc.'s autonomous vehicles unit, which is in the Strip District near Robotics Row in Pittsburgh.

Denso wouldn't say if it was seeking an office in Pittsburgh but said it's looking at multiple possibilities.

"As a leading mobility supplier, part of Denso's long-term strategy is to establish satellite r&d offices and centers worldwide," Andrew Rickerman, a spokesman for Denso, told Automotive News in an emailed statement. "The U.S. is important to this effort, and we're exploring a number of possible locations."

Toyota and Denso in July hatched plans for a joint venture to develop next-generation automotive semiconductors.

Denso, based in Japan and with North American headquarters in Southfield, Mich., ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 global parts suppliers, with estimated worldwide sales to automakers of $42.79 billion in fiscal 2018.