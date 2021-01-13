Denso names new North American CEO

Supplier Denso Corp. announced Seiji Maeda as its new CEO of North American operations, a move effective Jan. 1.

Maeda, 55 who also serves as a senior director for Denso, replaced Kenichiro Ito in the role. Ito, 58, who served as the North American CEO since 2016, is now Denso's chief human resources officer in Japan.

Most recently Maeda led Denso's motor business unit in Japan, a role he started in 2018. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions including roles at Denso's thermal manufacturing plant in Battle Creek, Mich.

He holds a bachelor's degree in law from Nagoya University in Japan.

Denso, ranks No. 2 on the Automotive News list of top 100 global suppliers, with estimated sales to automakers of $41.8 billion in fiscal 2019.

