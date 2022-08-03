Denso helping its engineers learn new skills for the EV age

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Denso has a new plan to address the industrywide shortage of engineers for a future of electric vehicles and advanced electronics: It is encouraging its associates to transform themselves.
Like many automotive companies, Denso is rich in mechanical engineers — the preferred discipline for the past century of internal combustion vehicles. But it's short-handed on electrical engineers, mechatronics engineers and software engineers — the people needed to handle EVs and autonomous driving technology programs.
The Japanese supplier giant, with a huge presence in Michigan and Tennessee, is now gearing up a program it calls Power Shift, in which its powertrain engineers will volunteer to go back to school to learn a new discipline of engineering, said Dan Ronayne, Denso's director of engineering for powertrain.