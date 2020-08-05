Denso establishes automated driving R&D center in Pittsburgh

Denso Corp. said Wednesday it established an R&D center in Pittsburgh to develop automated driving technology. The center has been in operation since July, the company said.

"At the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, the company will conduct research to achieve Level-4 automated driving and develop the elemental technologies, including AI, to make it possible," the Toyota-affiliated auto supplier said, adding that the center plans to partner with local universities and companies for its research.

A Denso spokesperson said the center has 10 employees and covers 10,064 square feet.

Denso has three other North American R&D centers, in Montreal, Seattle and Silicon Valley. The company has six centers worldwide, with the others in Finland and Israel.

The company reported its second-quarter earnings Friday.

Denso, of Kariya, Japan, ranks No. 2 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers, with estimated worldwide parts sales to automakers of $41.81 billion in its 2019 fiscal year.