At Delphi, tech chief's retirement is opportunity to try a new tack

Delphi's new technical council delegates her responsibilities to several chief engineers. They report to the council alongside other members, including the leaders of the company's four business units and other company experts focused on manufacturing, quality, aftermarket and more, Dauch said. He is chairman of the council.

Every 90 days, the chief engineers and other experts discuss their advanced programs, market trends, regulation changes, business-unit budgets and customer inquiries as they relate to the changes in Delphi Technologies.

Dauch said the new approach will help break down some technical silos within the company, holds its chief engineers more accountable and makes Delphi more efficient and market-driven.

"Part of our transition has been to learn how to be a stand-alone company," Dauch said of Delphi's launch as a spinoff.

"You can't look at every technical center as a stand-alone technical center; you have to look at it as Delphi Technologies."

At the same time, Delphi is eliminating the role of chief engineer for light-duty diesel and will expand the role of its chief engineer for gasoline direct-injection technology, Dauch said.

"You've got to have a little bit of back-and-forth between your technical centers, your supply chain team, your tooling team, your manufacturing team," Dauch said.

"Eventually we might have a chief technology officer again. But right now, with everything going on between restructuring our footprint, electrification, transitioning from diesel, we need to do it at my level, basically," Dauch added. "We've got to make our engineers more business-oriented engineers without losing our leadership position in technology."