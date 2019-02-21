Delphi reports $135 million in Q4 net income; shares surge 19%

Delphi Technologies, the former powertrain unit of Delphi Automotive, reported a surge in fourth-quarter net income, aided by a tax gain, even as revenue dropped.

Fourth-quarter net income rose 141 percent to $135 million. Much of the gain stemmed from a $63 million tax gain in the quarter, contrasting with an expense of $27 million during the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion, a decrease of 9 percent from a year earlier. Adjusted revenue was flat, reflecting a 6 percent decrease in powertrain systems business and 3 percent growth in aftermarket.

Delphi's shares soared after the earnings report, closing up 19 percent to $21.74.

The company's interest expense rose 54 percent to $20 million. The company said the increased expense reflects the interest related to the issuance of about $1.5 billion of debt in connection with the separation from its former parent.

For 2018, the company reported revenue of $4.9 billion, flat compared with the previous year. Net income last year rose 26 percent to $358 million.

"2018 was a milestone year for Delphi Technologies. In our first full year as a public company we continued to build on our momentum in key growth technologies, resulting in a record $10 billion of new business awards," CEO Richard Dauch said. "We also made great progress in creating a strong foundation as a stand-alone company from which to drive long-term growth."

For 2019, the supplier expects full-year revenue of $4.65 billion-$4.75 billion.

Delphi Technologies ranks No. 58 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 global parts suppliers, with global sales to automakers of $3.90 million in 2017.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive