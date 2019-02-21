Delphi reports $135 million in Q4 net income, shares surge

Delphi Technologies, the spun-off former powertrain unit of Delphi Automotive, reported a surge in fourth-quarter net income and a slight drop in revenue, causing shares to surge upward.

Fourth-quarter net income rose 141 percent to $135 million. Much of the gain stemmed from a $63 million tax gain in the quarter, contrasting with an expense of $27 million during the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion, a decrease of 9 percent from a year earlier. Adjusted revenue was flat, reflecting a 6 percent decrease in powertrain systems business and 3 percent growth in aftermarket.

Delphi's shares soared after the earnings report, up 17.2 percent to $21.39 in midday trading.

The company's interest expense rose 54 percent to $20 million. The company said the increased expense reflects the interest related to the issuance of about $1.5 billion of debt in connection with the separation from its former parent.

For 2018, the company reported revenue of $4.9 billion, flat compared with the previous year. The supplier's net income rose 26 percent to $358 million.

"2018 was a milestone year for Delphi Technologies. In our first full year as a public company we continued to build on our momentum in key growth technologies, resulting in a record $10 billion of new business awards," CEO Richard Dauch said. "We also made great progress in creating a strong foundation as a stand-alone company from which to drive long-term growth."

For 2019, the supplier expects full-year revenue of $4.65 billion-$4.75 billion.