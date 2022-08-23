Dana plans $54.2 million EV battery cooling plant in suburban Detroit

A unit of powertain supplier Dana Inc . plans to open a $54.2 million electric vehicle battery cooling plant in suburban Detroit that would create 200 new jobs.

Dana Thermal Products LLC plans to lease space in a 350,000-square-foot building in Auburn Hills, Mich., where it will manufacture battery cooling plates designed to extract heat from lithium-ion battery cells, according to a briefing memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The company anticipates production beginning in 2023 with all 200 of the jobs to be created by the end of 2024 at the site.

The project is being supported by a $2.5 million business development grant from the state following approval Tuesday by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The incentive is a "critical factor" in swaying the supplier to choose Michigan over alternative sites in the southeast U.S. and Canada, according to state officials.

"In addition to an experienced and strong local labor pool in the alternative locations, operating cost structures in the alternative locations are favorable," the MEDC memo said.