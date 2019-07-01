Creating a Japanese-Italian megasupplier was just Step 1

The new company's CEO, Bolzenius, is a 63-year-old German who spent the first half of his career moving up through the management of Johnson Controls Inc., of Milwaukee, including nearly eight years working in Detroit.

He now finds himself in an office in Tokyo, working to blend a storied Japanese management team with an equally accomplished group in Italy, under the umbrella of KKR, with its expectations for return on investment. He must stitch them into a seamless enterprise — now called Marelli — for a future in which automakers are seeking new technologies and are looking beyond components and supplier relationships that worked in the past.

But there is more to come, Bolzenius revealed.

"There will be a need for two or three more technologies," Bolzenius told Automotive News during a stop in Detroit, without providing details. "We are covering most parts of electrical powertrains, but we've identified our technology gaps and we are actively screening the market for certain options and we are ready for a couple of acquisitions."

What KKR and the executive team have in mind, Bolzenius indicated, is the creation of a new player — probably to be spun off as a publicly traded entity — that will be able to deliver vehicle systems. Speaking of KKR's vision, Bolzenius used the industry term "Tier 0.5" for a supplier that's big and diverse enough to produce most of a vehicle if an automaker requests it.

"They are now talking more about the Tier 0.5 supplier, sitting on the systems side and the component side, and we are targeting to get there," he said.

The plan is to move further into autonomated driving, with the Italian part of the company poised to grow in the critical area of object detection through its headlamp business. KKR, which controls nearly $200 billion in assets of 107 companies, sees electrification as a logical play. The combined suppliers' electronics businesses will evolve deeper into areas of human-machine interface.

"We already have good cooperation with sensor companies, as well as great technology on the camera side," he said. "We'll work with companies that do the algorithm development, so that we can move from the pure detection part into more of the recognition part and make the whole detection and recognition part more efficient.

"Further acquisitions are in discussion," he said. "At this point, we are finalizing our five-year business plan and cannot disclose any more precise investment numbers."