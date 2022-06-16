Cooper-Standard shares plunge 20% after hiring Goldman Sachs for financial advice

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc . said it hired Goldman Sachs & Co. to help it analyze "potential alternatives for refinancing its capital structure," prompting a negative reaction from investors.

The automotive sealing and fluid delivery parts supplier saw its stock value plunge 20 percent to just over $4 per share as of Wednesday afternoon. That's less than a fifth of its price per share at the start of the year as financial struggles amid market volatility have led to a steady slide.

The company issued a statement on Wednesday to Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News, offering more specificity on why the supplier tapped the New York City investment banker.

"Goldman Sachs has been retained as an adviser to assist us with refinancing portions of our debt to extend the maturity dates," Chris Andrews, senior director of communications, said in an email. "Goldman Sachs is a long-term banking partner for the company. Cooper-Standard continues to maintain strong liquidity of $395.6 million, as of March 31, 2022."

Despite losing money due to production stoppages, parts shortages and inflation, the company said it expects its liquidity position will "provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future."