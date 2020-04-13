Contract worker dies at BorgWarner plant hit by tornado

BorgWarner
WYFF-TV screen grab

A contract worker died at a BorgWarner plant in Seneca, S.C., early Monday after a tornado hit the area.

In addition to the contract worker, four employees were at the plant at the time the tornado hit, around 3:35 a.m., but they suffered only minor injuries, a BorgWarner spokeswoman told Automotive News.

The plant sustained severe damage from the tornado, as first reported by local news station WYFF News 4.

"Local authorities in Seneca responded quickly and are working with us to ensure that what remains of the building has been secured so we can complete an assessment," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said that its Seneca location produces transfer cases, components that are used on four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles. BorgWarner did not release information about which customers the plant supplies.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also confirmed the damage on Twitter.

