Continental warns of further restructuring charges as Q3 revenue falls 7%

Reuters

FRANKFURT -- Continental warned of further restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter that will have an effect on net income, but said it expected a positive free cash flow for 2020 even after the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.

In the third quarter, revenue fell to 10.3 billion euros ($12.2 billion), down from 11.1 billion euros, but adjusted EBIT rose to 832 million euros ($980 million), up from 612 million in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday in a press release.

The company narrowed its loss before interest and taxes to 673 million euros ($793 million), from an EBIT loss of 1.97 billion euros a year earlier.

Last month, the German supplier warned it would post a third-quarter loss after impairments and restructuring expenses and announced that its CEO, Elmar Degenhart, would step down from Nov. 30 because of health issues.

"Further expenses for restructuring and asset impairments related to the 'Transformation 2019-2029' program are expected to be recognized in Q4 of 2020," the supplier said, adding that the total amount remains unclear.

Restructuring measures will materially affect reported earnings before interest and taxes and net income attributable to shareholders, the supplier said.

Continental issued a new outlook and said consolidated sales are expected to be around 37.5 billion euros ($44.35 billion) in 2020 and the adjusted EBIT margin around 3 percent.

Sales in the automotive business areas are expected to total around 22 billion euros ($25.9 billion) this year, and the adjusted EBIT margin in this business is anticipated to be around minus 1.5 percent, Continental said.

Continental ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News list of top 100 global suppliers, with fiscal 2019 sales to automakers of $35.3 billion.

