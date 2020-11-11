Continental warns of further restructuring charges as Q3 revenue falls 7%

FRANKFURT -- Continental warned of further restructuring expenses in the fourth quarter that will have an effect on net income, but said it expected a positive free cash flow for 2020 even after the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.

In the third quarter, revenue fell to 10.3 billion euros ($12.2 billion), down from 11.1 billion euros, but adjusted EBIT rose to 832 million euros ($980 million), up from 612 million in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday in a press release.

The company narrowed its loss before interest and taxes to 673 million euros ($793 million), from an EBIT loss of 1.97 billion euros a year earlier.

Last month, the German supplier warned it would post a third-quarter loss after impairments and restructuring expenses and announced that its CEO, Elmar Degenhart, would step down from Nov. 30 because of health issues.