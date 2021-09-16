Continental spinoff Vitesco shares rise in market debut

BERLIN -- Shares in German auto parts manufacturer Vitesco Technologies rose 12 percent in their market debut on Thursday, which marked the company's long-awaited spinoff from former parent Continental.
Vitesco shares started trading at 59.80 euros per share and rose to as much as at 66.88 euros, giving the group a market valuation of 2.68 billion euros ($3.2 billion). Shares in Continental were down 12.6 percent.
Vitesco, which produces powertrain components for internal combustion engines, hybrids and electric cars, issued 40 million shares on Thursday morning, with Continental's shareholders receiving one Vitesco share for every five Continental shares they owned.