Continental restructures automotive unit, trims executive board

Move follows spinoff of powertrain unit; tire and rubber operations become separate sectors

Staff and wire reports

BERLIN – Continental announced plans for a restructuring that will combine its business activities around connectivity, mobility and high-performance computing.

The supplier said in a statement Thursday that its tires business and ContiTech division, focused on rubber technologies, would become independent group sectors. Its Automotive Technologies brand will split into five business areas.

As part of the restructuring, management board members Helmut Matschi and Frank Jourdan will step down, nearly three years before the end of their contracts. That will shrink Continental's board to five members from Jan. 1. It had nine members as recently as 2020.

"Mobility of the future is sustainable, automated and connected," CEO Nikolai Setzer said in a statement. "We are thus making the most of the potential presented by our unique strong technology position in all of these fields."

Continental described the reorganization as "market oriented," and said it would reduce complexity and time to market. “We are pooling our expertise, particularly when it comes to software,” Setzer said added.

The changes will become effective at the start of next year. The restructuring is a further step by Continental to reorganize its business after spinning off its powertrain unit Vitesco in mid-September. In March, Continental created Autonomous Mobility and Motion business areas. 

Automotive business areas

The Automotive Technologies group will be called Automotive, and its business areas will be Safety and Motion, Autonomous Mobility, Smart Mobility, User Experience, and Architecture and Networking. 

Setzer, who took over in 2020 after the abrupt departure of longtime CEO Elmar Degenhart, has pledged to sharpen Continental’s focus on growth areas.

Chip shortages and continued fallout from the pandemic have hit Continental at a time of declining returns that prompted the manufacturer to announce plans last year to cut or transfer some 30,000 jobs.

The supplier warned earlier this year that profitability could be held back by the semiconductor shortage, and in August cut the upper end of its sales outlook for the automotive division. 

Starting Jan. 1, Continental’s executive board will consist of CEO Setzer (automotive), Wolfgang Schaefer (finance, controlling, compliance, law and IT), Ariane Reinhart (human resources, sustainability), Christian Koetz (tires, group purchasing) and Philip Nelles (ContiTech).

Continental, based in Hanover, Germany, ranks No. 6 on the Automotive News list of top 100 global suppliers, with 2020 sales to automakers of $29.7 billion.

Reuters contributed to this report

Related Article
Here's our 2021 list of top suppliers
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Here are the 14 Automotive News PACE Award winners for 2021
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Here are the 14 Automotive News PACE Award winners for 2021
Here are the 14 Automotive News PACE Award winners for 2021
ABB Terra 360 ABB web.jpg
ABB launches world's fastest EV charger
Qualcomm_COCKPIT-MAIN_i.jpg
Qualcomm eyes a larger role in defining next-gen vehicles
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive