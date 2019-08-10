Continental to reduce lead in some components

FRANKFURT -- Continental said on Friday that it was taking action to reduce lead in some electronic components that exceeded certain European Union limits.



The German partsmaker said it was identifying how many vehicles and which markets would be affected. Most of the components have been on the market since 2016.



An EU directive dictates levels of lead and other heavy metals in components.



"Vehicle handling, emissions and safety are not affected by the use of the affected components," Continental said in a statement.



Continental said that it was working with the environment ministry in its home state of Lower Saxony to reduce the lead content to below the legal requirements.