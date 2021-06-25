Continental promotes company veteran to lead technology unit

BERLIN -- Continental has appointed company veteran Gilles Mabire to head its automotive technologies business.

Mabire, who was named chief technology officer, will lead 17,000 engineers worldwide working on embedded software and the development of high-performance computers seen as an essential component of future vehicle architectures, the German supplier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mabire, 49, has a degree in electronics and mechatronics and over 25 years of cross-business international management experience in the auto industry.

He will assume the post by Jan. 1, 2022 at the latest, succeeding Dirk Abendroth, who is leaving the company at his own request at the end of June.

Michael Hülsewies, 48, Continental's head of architecture and software, will temporarily take over the management of the CTO organization until Mabire fills the post permanently.