Continental offices in Germany searched in VW diesel probe

Reuters

FRANKFURT -- Auto supplier Continental said Thursday that its premises in the German cities of Hanover and Regensburg were searched by prosecutors Sept. 22 as part of an ongoing probe into emissions cheating devices.

Continental said it is cooperating with authorities.

In July prosecutors in Hanover searched Continental, investigating its role in supplying engine components for a 1.6-liter VW diesel engine which had breached emissions limits and masked excessive pollution using illegal software.

At the time, prosecutors searched premises in Hanover, Regensburg, Wolfsburg, Gifhorn, Berlin, Frankfurt and Nuremberg and investigated employees of Continental for abetting fraud and for providing false documentation.

Continental on Wednesday warned it would post a third-quarter loss when it reports financial results on Nov. 11.

