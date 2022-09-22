Continental recruits outside auto to spark innovation

Big companies deliver big innovations. Continental AG — one of the industry's biggest suppliers — is also one of its biggest innovators.
"Innovation never stops," said Tammy Snow, Continental's head of research and advanced engineering in North America.
These days, the sparking of new ideas at the manufacturer, which sold $24.2 billion in auto parts and systems last year, is benefiting from the input of its employees from all over the world — including people who have been recruited to the company from careers spanning a wide variety of backgrounds.
Snow's team has recruited engineers from consumer electronics, robotics, aviation, the gaming industry, even health care to bring a new perspective to the way things are done there.