Continental global restructuring calls for 2 U.S. plant closures

Continental mapped out a sweeping restructuring plan set to last a decade that will affect as many as 20,000 jobs worldwide, part of the German supplier's effort to restore profits while enduring sluggish vehicle production in key markets.

Two U.S. plants are slated to close in Virginia and North Carolina, resulting in nearly 1,400 job cuts.

The company will invest about 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) during the period through 2029 to achieve a reduction of gross costs of 500 million euros annually starting in 2023, according to a statement Wednesday.

The company employs about 244,000 people in 60 countries.

Continental last month announced plans for a deeper restructuring, including potential job cuts and factory closures.

It also decided to stop growing its hydraulic components business, which makes injectors and pumps for gasoline and diesel engines and is reviewing operations that make parts for exhaust-gas treatment and fuel-supply systems.

The supplier also is in the process of dividing itself into three distinct business units: Rubber Technologies, Automotive Technologies and Powertrain, which will called Vitesco. The powertrain unit will either be spun off or be separately listed in a public stock offering, depending on whether economic conditions are favorable for a listing.

In the U.S., Continental said it plans to close a plant in Newport News, Va., that makes hydraulic components for gasoline engines. The operation, which employs about 740 people, is expected to close in 2024. Continental also plans to close a hydraulic brake plant in Henderson, N.C., which employs 650 people. "The plant has been unable to acquire new customer projects in recent years," the statement said.

Kathryn Blackwell, vice president of communications for for Continental in North American, said the company currently has no plans for further employment cutbacks in the U.S.

“We’ve been on restricted hiring for quite some time, which has helped us in terms of any further headcount impact,” Blackwell told Automotive News. “There are some businesses that we are looking to divest but we are not giving any details on that.”

Changing conditions

The overhaul highlights the urgency for suppliers to adapt operations to a rapidly changing industry. Stricter emission regulations in China and Europe are forcing automakers to sell more electric cars, at a time of weakening global demand after a decade of almost constant growth.

While Continental has sufficient scale and a strong presence in the growing electronics components business, many smaller peers specialized in traditional combustion-engine technology are getting squeezed. The sector has been hit by a barrage of profit warnings in recent months.

Signals for suppliers from major automakers indicate a persistent market weakness.

Volkswagen Group reduced production plans for this year by about 450,000 cars to adapt to cooling demand and avoid the buildup of inventory. BMW also said it would align production plans with demand.

Continental ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News Europe list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $37.8 billion in 2018.

Automotive News contributed to this report.