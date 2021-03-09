Continental expects chip shortage to drag on for months

Supplier sees rebound in global passenger-car output this year after COVID crisis hit demand

Reuters
Bloomberg

An employee assembles a DC/DC converter component for hybrid and electric vehicles inside the Continental automotive powertrain factory in Nuremberg, Germany.

 

BERLIN -- Continental expects the auto industry's microchip shortage to drag on for months, CEO Nikolai Setzer said on Tuesday.

The negative impact will be felt especially in the first quarter, Setzer said in a video call on Tuesday. 

He said the general situation will ease in the course of the second quarter. However, in some areas he expects the shortage to drag on for the entire year.

Continental said it expects 2021 sales and profit margin to grow despite expected additional costs due to chip shortages.

The company expects sales to reach 40.5 billion to 42.5 billion euros ($48 billion to $50.4 billion) and its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to hit 5 to 6 percent this year, the supplier said in a statement. That compares with analysts' average estimate of 6.3 percent.

The outlook incorporated additional logistics expenses of around 200 million euros from supply chain constraints related to semiconductor components and additional research and development expenses of 200 million to 250 million euros in its autonomous mobility and safety unit, the group said.

Continental said it will adjust the outlook depending on the outcome of the spin-off of its powertrain unit Vitesco which is planned in the second half of the year.

Continental swung to a 718 million euro operating loss last year, while the adjusted result more than halved to 1.3 billion euros. The adjusted EBIT margin slumped to 3.5 percent.

The company reported a 13 percent drop in group sales to 37.7 billion euros in 2020, in part due to falling revenue in the automotive, rubber and powertrain divisions.

It posted a free cash flow of 1.109 billion euros in 2020 before acquisitions and carve-out effects for the group, down from 1.343 billion euros a year earlier.

Continental said its profitability will be reduced this year because of the shortage of semiconductors and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the year "has been subdued so far due to the shortage of semiconductors," CFO Wolfgang Schaefer said on Tuesday. "The effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain a source of uncertainty too. All in all, 2021 will therefore remain challenging."

Volkswagen Group last month said bad planning on the part of its suppliers has compounded a computer chip shortage blighting the global auto industry, claiming it gave ample notice that the coronavirus hit to car production would be limited.

Schaefer said, however, that Continental had informed clients about a potential chip shortage right away.

"I don't think we informed our clients too late. We started very early, as far as I know we were the first, to talk to the OEMs and inform them about the situation," Schaefer told Reuters.

Schaefer said since 2017 the automotive industry had consistently ordered more from chip and wafer makers than it actually bought. Semiconductor makers have learned their lessons and allotted capacity to other industries as a result, Schaefer said.

Bloomberg
Industry rebound

Continental has been hard hit by the dramatic industry slump last year as it accelerates a plan to cut or transfer some 30,000 jobs. A steady decline in returns culminated in the abrupt departure late last year of CEO Elmar Degenhart. Since then, the chip supply chain troubles have disrupted manufacturing plans across the industry.

There are some signs of moving past the pandemic, and Continental expects a rebound in global passenger-car output of between 9 percent and 12 percent after the health crisis shut factories last year and demand slumped.

Setzer, 49, must reverse an erosion in profits gripping the company over the past five years. Continental is seeking to roughly triple profitability to reach an 8 percent to 11 percent margin in the medium term.

Setzer pledged in December to sharpen the group's focus on growth areas -- investments in automated driving functions will rise by as much as 250 million euros this year -- as the auto industry adds electric models and software-based functions. This will potentially lead to acquisitions or divestments of legacy operations. Continental is exploring a sale of its turbocharger unit, Bloomberg reported in October.

Continental has some catching up to do. Suppliers including Aptiv, Denso and Valeo "are best positioned to master the transition" while the EV shift will boost overall demand for powertrain components from suppliers, UBS Group analysts said in a report last week. Suppliers such as Continental might benefit as well but have more work to do to adjust their legacy combustion business, UBS said.

The company plans to spin off its powertrain unit Vitesco Technologies in the second half of the year. Completing the separation of the operations that span EV and combustion-powertrain components as well as sensors would go a long way to show Continental can push through structural changes. The project has faced several changes and delays in the past.

Continental, of Hanover, Germany, ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News list of top 100 global suppliers, with 2019 sales to automakers of $35.3 billion.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bosch microchip plant enters key testing phase
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Bosch microchip plant enters key testing phase
Bosch microchip plant enters key testing phase
Stellantis to distribute its stake in Faurecia to shareholders
Stellantis to distribute its stake in Faurecia to shareholders
Foam shortage looms over seating suppliers, auto production
Foam shortage looms over seating suppliers, auto production
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive