Continental announces 5,000 job losses in sweeping overhaul

FRANKFURT -- Continental AG on Wednesday said it would pare back its engine manufacturing activities as more stringent emissions rules threaten demand for combustion engine components, resulting in about 5,040 job losses by 2028.

The supplier said around 520 jobs will be lost when a site in Roding, Germany - which makes hydraulic components for gasoline and diesel engines - is closed down in 2024.

Another 850 jobs are under threat in Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany once manufacturing of diesel injection components ends in 2028, and a further 2,200 jobs in Babenhausen, Germany, are under threat, Continental said.

Another 720 jobs will be lost in Newport News, Va., where hydraulic components for gasoline engines will cease in 2024.

In Pisa, Italy, 750 jobs are under threat because production of gasoline engine components will cease by 2028, Continental said.

Continental ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $37.8 billion in 2018.