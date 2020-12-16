Continental aims to triple returns with tech-focused CEO

FRANKFURT -- Continental seeks to grow faster than its automotive peers and roughly triple profitability as the supplier pushes through a deep restructuring under new CEO Nikolai Setzer.

Continental is targeting an 8 percent to 11 percent adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin in the medium term, the supplier said Wednesday, up from its forecast for about 3 percent this year. It may buy companies, sell businesses and strike partnerships to achieve its goals.

"We will focus on our growth areas and future technologies with even more intensity and resources," Setzer said in a statement. "We will ensure that those products that have already established leading positions in a saturated market environment will remain profitable."

Setzer was promoted to CEO in November.

Continental is under pressure to change as the automotive industry shifts toward electric vehicles, which require fewer parts than gasoline and diesel-powered cars.

Continental named Setzer, 49, CEO in November, replacing Elmar Degenhart, 61, who stepped down for health reasons. Degenhart had sketched out an overhaul plan that includes shifting or eliminating as many as 30,000 jobs. Setzer joined Continental in 1997 and was previously head of its core automotive division.

Continental said it's planning to double down on the growing sectors of vehicle software, high-performance computers for cars, connected and autonomous driving, digital services for fleet and industrial clients and its tires and ContiTech businesses.

Continental rose as much as 5.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading, valuing the company at about 24 billion euros ($29 billion). That's much less than the 37.5 billion euros the company aims to generate in sales this year.

Vitesco spinoff

The company said it will spin off its powertrain unit Vitesco next year. The move may help restore investor confidence that Continental can push through structural changes and focus on areas that are key for the industry’s shift toward electric mobility.

The move was planned for last spring, but CFO Wolfgang Schaefer said that conditions in both the equity and financing markets at time were so bad "that there would have been sustainable damages to the company" if it had happened. Now, he said, lending terms are looking better, especially toward the second half of 2021, and stock markets have recovered. "We don't see a block anymore," he said. "The proceedings (for an IPO) are well under way."

Vitesco will hold its own capital markets day in March, Schaefer said.

Last month, Continental said it expects its profitability to shrink for the fourth time in the last five years. It had earlier predicted a margin of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent but withdrew that forecast in April, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continental hosted a series of briefings for investors in recent days to highlight its technological edge in areas from automotive software and automated driving to vehicle connectivity.

The company has decided against producing battery cells, much like its unlisted German peers Robert Bosch and ZF Friedrichshafen. It is supplying the high-performance computer and tires for Volkswagen's ID3 electric hatchback.

Focusing on the group’s most competitive assets in its sprawling operations will be key to convincing investors the planned transformation will pay off.

Continental ranks No. 4 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $35.3 billion during its 2019 fiscal year.

Letter
