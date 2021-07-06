Clarios, the former Johnson Controls battery unit, files for stock offering

Private equity firm Brookfield won an auction to buy the business from JCI for $13 billion.

Bloomberg

A battery tech works in a lab at Clarios.

Car battery supplier Clarios International Inc., the former Johnson Controls unit backed by Brookfield Asset Management, filed for an initial public offering, disclosing growing sales and losses.

Clarios in its filing Friday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale.

Clarios said in a statement in May that it had filed confidentially for an IPO. Brookfield, which acquired Clarios in 2019, was seeking to have the portfolio company valued at more than $20 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported in February.

Listing plans for Wisconsin-based Clarios come two years after Brookfield won an auction to buy the business from Johnson Controls International for $13 billion. The company, which produces batteries for gasoline-engine vehicles, has focused on operational improvements to improve earnings, Bloomberg reported.

Related Article
Here's our 2021 list of top suppliers

Clarios posted a net loss of $248 million on revenue of $4.5 billion for the six months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $86 million on revenue of $3.9 billion for the same period a year earlier, according to its filing.

The takeover of Clarios was Toronto-based Brookfield’s second-largest deal on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The offering by Clarios is being led by Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTRY.

Clarios ranks No. 80 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $1.9 billion in 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM invests in Calif. lithium sourcing for EV batteries
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM invests in Calif. lithium sourcing for EV batteries
GM invests in Calif. lithium sourcing for EV batteries
SK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025
SK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025
Fire at Faurecia plant in Michigan briefly halts some production
Fire at Faurecia plant in Michigan briefly halts some production
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive