Clarios, the former JCI battery unit, eyes nearly $11 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

Brookfield bought Clarios in 2019 from Johnson Controls for $13.2 billion

A battery tech works in a lab at Clarios.

Clarios International is aiming for a valuation of up to $10.7 billion in its U.S. offering, it said on Tuesday, as the Brookfield Asset Management-backed battery maker looks to tap into a red-hot IPO market.

Scores of high-profile startups including online brokerage Robinhood and EV firm Rivian are looking to list in a market where government stimulus and low interest rates have created fertile conditions for stock valuations.

Clarios, based in Milwaukee, Wisc., will sell nearly 88.1 million shares between $17 and $21 each, which would rake in $1.85 billion at the top end of that range.

The company, which Reuters earlier reported was aiming to be valued at around $20 billion, had confidentially filed for a listing in May.

Clarios products are used in more than 140 countries, with one in three cars on the road globally using a battery made by the company, according to its website.

Brookfield bought Clarios in 2019 from longtime auto supplier Johnson Controls International for $13.2 billion, in one of the biggest deals clinched by the asset manager. JCI had also spun off its automotive seating and interiors businesses.

Clarios is also backed by one of Canada's biggest state pension investors, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Entities affiliated with Brookfield and CPDQ will continue to hold 80.1 percent of shares in Clarios after the offering, the company has said.

Clarios will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BTRY."

The company ranks No. 80 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global suppliers with worldwide sales to automakers of $1.9 billion in 2020.

