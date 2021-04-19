Chip issue nets bipartisan support

With bipartisan support for government funding to address the semiconductor shortage that has disrupted auto production worldwide, the industry can at least take solace in knowing it has Washington's attention on a lingering problem that has no easy, short-term fixes.

In a letter sent last week to President Joe Biden, 29 senators and 43 representatives pledged support for his proposal to invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research, as outlined in the bipartisan CHIPS for America Act and included in the president's $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

REUTERS

President Joe Biden, holding a semiconductor chip, said the CHIPS for America Act is “important, but we know it’s not sufficient.”

On April 12 — the day the letter was sent — administration officials met with more than a dozen executives, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares during a virtual summit on semiconductors and related supply chain issues.

"We are seeking a significant investment in this piece of legislation," Biden said in remarks last week. "And it's important, but we know it's not sufficient."

The auto industry has repeatedly called for government intervention to address the shortage, which has forced automakers to pause or limit production and cancel shifts in plants in North America and elsewhere.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pickups taking bigger hits

"It's always good when the government takes auto industry concerns seriously and will step up to the plate to help," said Kristin Dziczek, senior vice president of research at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich.

But the semiconductor supply chain crisis is a "big and complicated issue," she told Automotive News. "I don't know if we solve everything, and it's going to take a while to solve everything. This isn't just an easy fix."

Ford last week extended downtime at a number of key assembly plants, including two more weeks for the F-150 — the centerpiece of the top-selling pickup line in the U.S. — because of the chip shortage.

Nissan Motor Co. also said it was adjusting production at its two U.S. vehicle assembly plants.

The supply shortage could result in roughly 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months, according to a survey by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group that represents most major automakers in the U.S.

The alliance and other industry groups have urged the government to dedicate a portion of funding in the CHIPS for America Act to auto sector needs.

"The time to act is now," Bill Long, CEO of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, said in a statement.

"Congress must move forward to provide funding for the CHIPS Act but must also set aside a portion of that funding for semiconductor production that is vital to the U.S. motor vehicle industry."

Related Article
Here’s our annual ranking of top suppliers

The American Automotive Policy Council, which represents Ford, GM and Stellantis, also called for at least 25 percent of funds for the construction of semiconductor factories to go toward U.S. facilities that commit to allocating at least a quarter of their capacity to auto-grade chips.

Dingell: “A lot of work” to do

"Given the significance of the auto industry, we are convinced it makes sense to allocate a portion of these public dollars to ensure one of America's most important industries — automobile manufacturing — benefits," said Matt Blunt, the council's president.

The Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents major companies in the sector such as Intel Corp., said it favors boosting production across the board.

"Doing so will help supply the chips needed for all sectors," an association spokesman said.

The White House has not taken a public position on whether funds should be set aside for the auto industry.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat who signed last week's letter to the president, said she's optimistic, but "there's a lot of work to be done."

"I'm not quite ready to predict where we all go in the long term," she said in a telephone interview. "But I do think everybody acknowledges that we have to do something on chips."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Engineers wrestle with impacts of EVs, AVs
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Engineers wrestle with impacts of EVs, AVs
Engineers wrestle with impacts of EVs, AVs
Despite legal drama, SK didn't skip a beat
Despite legal drama, SK didn't skip a beat
Joyson factory makeover strives to put Takata in past
Joyson factory makeover strives to put Takata in past
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive