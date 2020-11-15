Chaos is opportunity, says Flex-N-Gate CEO

Shahid Khan has achieved meteoric growth for his Urbana, Ill., auto parts company, Flex-N-Gate.
The producer of metal bumpers, plastic interior and exterior parts, lighting, signals and metal assemblies posted $8.89 billion in worldwide sales to automakers last year — nearly twice its volume just five years earlier.
But the reclusive billionaire, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, rarely talks about himself in public, and he almost never meets with the media to discuss his business or his plans.
But last week, the Pakistani-born Khan, 70, participated in a virtual version of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association annual automotive suppliers conference. He offered the auto industry audience a few observations about the market, his philosophy of business and ideas about how the industry will power through the pandemic.
"I'm a big believer chaos is opportunity," Khan told the industry trade group. "As we've grown, some of the best growth spurts we've had have been when the status quo was getting disrupted."