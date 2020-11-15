Chaos is opportunity, says Flex-N-Gate CEO

Khan acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has forced many suppliers to reevaluate their R&D priorities and consider partnerships or merger and acquisition opportunities to stay afloat, and forced them to reexamine their working relationships with key customers.

But Khan urged suppliers to stick to their values during the pandemic. He said suppliers must hold the upper hand with customers to remain profitable.

"I have this absolute, universal rule of thumb," Khan said wrily. "You do everything the customers want you to do, there's only one outcome: You are going to go bankrupt.

"The customers want the best product, latest innovation, on time. You absorb all the investment and give them the cheapest price," Khan said. "Not all of those are going to be possible all the time."

He also hinted at the company's dynamics with its customers, particularly given the impact of political tumult in the U.S. and the pandemic. He stressed that pragmatic leadership is more crucial than ever.

"You have to be authentic, and you have to evolve over time," Khan said. "What worked in the past is not normally going to work right now. Some things will, some will not. Hands-on empowerment, and one of the things I think doesn't change [and] is universal, is humility.

"It's very important for me not to buy into the flavor-of-the-month thinking or just following the herd," Khan added. "You've got to have a mindset of, 'You must grow, or you're going to die.' The growth is personal growth and, obviously, growth of the business."