Celanese to buy DuPont's nylon, mobility business unit in $11 billion deal

FRANK ESPOSITO
Plastics News

In a major deal in the plastics supply chain, Celanese Corp. is acquiring a majority of DuPont Co.'s Mobility & Materials unit for $11 billion in cash.

The businesses being acquired have annual sales of about $3.5 billion. In a Friday statement, DuPont said the deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.

DuPont has been a longtime supplier of nylon to the auto industry.

The deal includes a major nylon resin business, but doesn't include DuPont's auto adhesives business and certain other plastics lines, the statement said.

Dallas-based Celanese ranks as the world's largest acetal maker. Acetal is a type of plastic used in precision parts used by automakers and other industres.

The acquisition "is an important strategic step forward and establishes Celanese as the preeminent global specialty materials company," Celanese CEO Lori Ryerkerk said the Friday statement.

"For nearly a decade, we have implemented, enhanced, and increasingly extended the engineered materials [EM] commercial model to generate shareholder value," she added. The DuPont business "will be a high-quality addition to EM and will unlock significant opportunities to generate further customer and shareholder value."

The deal includes 29 global factories and an intellectual property portfolio of about 850 patents. The business being acquired employs around 5,000 in manufacturing, technical and commercial roles.

Brands and materials involved in the sale include Zytel nylon, Crastin polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Rynite high-performance nylon and filaments and Vamac and Hytrel elastomers.

Officials with DuPont in Wilmington, Del., previously said that locations involved in a potential sale included Zytel nylon sites in Richmond, Va.; Hamm, Germany; and Mechelen, Belgium; Vamac elastomer production in Orange, Texas; DuPont Teijin film sites in Hopewell, Va.; Torrance, Calif.; and Bayport, Texas; and sites compounding several of these materials in Shenzhen and Zhangjiagang, China.

"We are proud of the strength of these industry-leading businesses, which we believe will be even stronger when combined with the highly complementary portfolio of Celanese," DuPont CEO Ed Breen said in a news release.

He added that the sale "represents a significant milestone in DuPont's transformation as a premier multi-industrial company … to further define DuPont as a market leader in the areas of electronics, water, industrial technologies, protection and next generation automotive."

DuPont will continue to seek a separate buyer for its Delrin acetal business, according to Breen. That business has annual sales of about $550 million. "There is substantial interest in this high-quality asset," Breen said.

Nylon is a major part of DuPont's history. The firm began commercial production of nylon 6/6 fiber in December 1939, at a newly built plant in Seaford, Del., about 90 miles from company headquarters in Wilmington. DuPont's work on developing nylon was led by Wallace Carothers, a legendary researcher who left the faculty of Harvard University to join DuPont in 1928.

Celanese's total sales for 2021 were up almost 51 percent to a little more than $8.5 billion, even as the firm's profit declined 5 percent to $1.9 billion. Celanese's Engineered Materials unit, including acetals, posted sales of $2.7 billion, up more than 28 percent, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $571 million, up more than 41 percent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tremors at auto supplier Marelli show what can go wrong for private equity
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
MARELLI-MAIN_i.jpg
Tremors at auto supplier Marelli show what can go wrong for private equity
Frederic Lissalde_i.jpg
BorgWarner to buy Chinese electric motor business as headwinds hit Q4 bottom line
Marelli Bloomberg_0.jpg
Key supplier Marelli is in talks with lenders on debt reorganization, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive