Celanese to buy DuPont's nylon, mobility business unit in $11 billion deal

In a major deal in the plastics supply chain, Celanese Corp. is acquiring a majority of DuPont Co.'s Mobility & Materials unit for $11 billion in cash.

The businesses being acquired have annual sales of about $3.5 billion. In a Friday statement , DuPont said the deal is expected to close by the end of 2022.

DuPont has been a longtime supplier of nylon to the auto industry.

The deal includes a major nylon resin business, but doesn't include DuPont's auto adhesives business and certain other plastics lines, the statement said.

Dallas-based Celanese ranks as the world's largest acetal maker. Acetal is a type of plastic used in precision parts used by automakers and other industres.

The acquisition "is an important strategic step forward and establishes Celanese as the preeminent global specialty materials company," Celanese CEO Lori Ryerkerk said the Friday statement.

"For nearly a decade, we have implemented, enhanced, and increasingly extended the engineered materials [EM] commercial model to generate shareholder value," she added. The DuPont business "will be a high-quality addition to EM and will unlock significant opportunities to generate further customer and shareholder value."

The deal includes 29 global factories and an intellectual property portfolio of about 850 patents. The business being acquired employs around 5,000 in manufacturing, technical and commercial roles.

Brands and materials involved in the sale include Zytel nylon, Crastin polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Rynite high-performance nylon and filaments and Vamac and Hytrel elastomers.