Canadian suppliers team up to help produce ventilators

Canada’s three biggest auto suppliers have agreed to assist in the production of much-needed ventilators during the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Magna International Inc., Linamar Corp., Martinrea International, the government of Ontario and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association met earlier in the week and agreed that the trio of suppliers will focus their efforts on helping manufacture ventilators.

Flavio Volpe, the head of the APMA, two weeks ago called on Canada’s suppliers to assist in the production of needed personal protective gear and medical equipment as health officials warned about a shortage of both. He likened the need for the auto industry to retool to that of the industry’s efforts during the Second World War.

Volpe has been a liaison between industry and government during the pandemic.

The suppliers will work with three manufacturers in the health-care field.

They will work with Toronto-based Thornhill Medical to build ventilators, O-two Medical of Brampton, Ontario, where they build portable and transportable ventilators, and with General Motors, and Ventec Life Systems, which together have agreed to build ventilators at a GM factory in Indiana.

Magna says it will be supporting the initiative with some components, logistics and purchasing.

Linamar issued the following statement Friday:

“Linamar is actively investigating the feasibility of manufacturing ventilators working with a variety of partners. We are hopeful that we can play a role in helping to deal with the consequences of this global pandemic. Linamar is working closely with government, industry experts and other manufacturing companies to find a way to expedite expanding capacity for ventilators. It is a top priority project for us at the moment and one we are highly focused on.”

None of the companies said how many ventilators it intends to produce or when production might get underway.

Meanwhile, Canadian auto suppliers can now tap into a $50-million fund (U.S. $35.7 million) if they choose to retool to produce medical equipment needed to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, the industry-led organization steering Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, said Wednesday that it will invest the money to support any Canadian manufacturer as they prepare to produce critically needed supplies, such as test kits, gloves, gowns, masks and ventilators.

NGen manages $230 million (U.S. $164 million) in funding from the federal government.