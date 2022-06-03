Can Stellantis improve its supplier relations?

Chrysler's upward moves years ago came under the leadership of the late Dan Knott, who passed away in April 2012 at age 51 after a battle with cancer . Andrea said Knott thrived in the accessibility component because he was out in the supplier community listening and bringing information back to the company.

Andrea used to attend internal town hall meetings that Chrysler held for suppliers, where Knott would survey the crowd with his purchasing unit. When suppliers raised an issue during the gatherings, he said, Knott would ask the crowd if anyone else was having the same problem and, if so, immediately assign his team members to resolve it.

Sometimes, Andrea said all it takes is for an automaker to solve a problem is to get the right team in the room with suppliers and hear directly from them. Complex issues can then be broken down and solved within weeks, depending on the task.

"Dan was very good at resolving issues quickly and not in an emotional way. He was an engineer," Andrea said. "He would bring Chrysler resources together to quickly solve issues, and that would help the suppliers, but without a doubt it helped Chrysler as well in reducing costs and moving its product lineup forward."