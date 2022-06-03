Can Stellantis improve its supplier relations?

From 2009 to 2012, one automaker made major gains on Plante Moran's annual supplier-relations report card.
This particular manufacturer upped its score nearly 90 points during that span in the North American Automotive OEM-Supplier Working Relations Index, with high marks from its supply base for accessibility and swift problem-solving. The company even moved up a spot in the rankings to a tie for fifth place.
That rising automaker was Chrysler, but the strides it made in the closely watched survey a decade ago are well in the rearview mirror these days. The automaker, now called Stellantis after a 2021 merger, is again ensconced at the bottom of the supplier-relations rankings after a steep dive in this year's study.