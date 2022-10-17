Can this small Michigan town handle a huge EV battery plant?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, Mich., locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create.
But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it.
Gotion, a California-based subsidiary of a Chinese EV company, and The Right Place, the Grand Rapids business group who helped it win $715 million in tax incentives, said they conducted three employment studies before proposing the $2.4 billion undertaking, code-named "Project Elephant" in early documents.
All three studies found a "major" potential labor force within 45 miles of the build site to fill Gotion's 2,350 promised jobs, the groups said.