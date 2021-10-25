Brembo plans to launch 'breakthrough' active-braking system by 2024

PAVIA, Italy -- Brembo will launch a new intelligent braking system called Sensify in 2024.

Sensify can operate independently on each of a vehicle's four wheels and it could be the first application of an active-braking system.

"We think that Sensify could be a breakthrough technology with the same disruptive effect that ABS had when it was launched in the automotive sector," Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci said.

Schillaci said Brembo was in talks with a major unidentified premium automaker to supply Sensify to its models starting in 2024. He expects the system would become a "standard feature," at least for premium platforms, by 2030.

Sensify combines the current Brembo product portfolio of calipers, discs and friction materials with digital technology and artificial intelligence to create a flexible and innovative ecosystem that includes software, predictive algorithms and data management to control the brake system digitally.

Current braking systems use hydraulic calipers that apply the same braking force to each wheel. When a wheel loses grip, the ABS system opens that caliper to regain grip and then braking is resumed.

In Sensify, two control units, one for the front axle and one for the real axle, apply the desired braking force to each individual wheel. The braking process uses electromechanics actuators that have a faster reaction time compared to a hydraulic system.