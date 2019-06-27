Brembo said to be eyeing acquisition target of 'significant size'

MILAN -- Brembo is eyeing an acquisition target of "significant size," even as big as the Italian brake maker itself, Executive Vice President Matteo Tiraboschi was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Tiraboschi told Il Sole 24 Ore daily Brembo was looking for potential targets outside Italy, especially in Europe and the United States, but also China.

"It must a healthy company of a certain size - with good numbers, technology and r&d - that fits our business," he said.

Earlier this year Brembo's shareholders approved a loyalty share scheme which would allow the family that owns the company to retain control as the company looks to expand through acquisitions.