Brembo to open high tech lab in Silicon Valley

U.S. facility will help accelerate the company's digitization plans

Reuters

MILAN -- Italian supplier Brembo said it will open its first high tech lab in California's Silicon Valley to accelerate the company's digitization, one of the key objectives of a plan announced in September.

Brembo's "Inspiration Lab" will focus on strengthening the company's expertise in software development, data science and artificial intelligence, the premium brake maker said in a statement.

The center is expected to open in the last quarter of the year and aims to attract talent from different industries, "favoring the virtuous mix of several competences to benefit the development of Brembo's new braking solutions," the supplier said.

"We are entering and investing in this world-renowned location for high technology and innovation with the clear and ambitious goal of addressing the unprecedented challenges impacting the automotive sector" CEO Daniele Schillaci said in the statement.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Auto suppliers join Mexico's COVID-19 vaccine push
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Aptiv workers get COVID-19 shots on a bus during a mass vaccination program outside the supplier’s plant in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Auto suppliers join Mexico's COVID-19 vaccine push
Autoliv Q2
Autoliv swings to $164M operating profit in Q2 but cuts 2021 forecast
LG Chem
LG Chem to invest $8.7 billion to boost battery business
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-19-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive