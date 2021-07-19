Brembo to open high tech lab in Silicon Valley

MILAN -- Italian supplier Brembo said it will open its first high tech lab in California's Silicon Valley to accelerate the company's digitization, one of the key objectives of a plan announced in September.

Brembo's "Inspiration Lab" will focus on strengthening the company's expertise in software development, data science and artificial intelligence, the premium brake maker said in a statement.

The center is expected to open in the last quarter of the year and aims to attract talent from different industries, "favoring the virtuous mix of several competences to benefit the development of Brembo's new braking solutions," the supplier said.

"We are entering and investing in this world-renowned location for high technology and innovation with the clear and ambitious goal of addressing the unprecedented challenges impacting the automotive sector" CEO Daniele Schillaci said in the statement.