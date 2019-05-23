Bosch to pay $100 million fine in Germany over emissions-cheat software

BERLIN -- Robert Bosch has agreed to pay a 90 million euro ($100.21 million) fine for lapses in supervisory duties that enabled automakers to engage in emissions cheating, German prosecutors in Stuttgart said.

Bosch delivered around 17 million technical devices equipped with engine management software, including tools that allowed automakers to manipulate emissions tests, prosecutors said in a statement.

Bosch has accepted the fine and will not appeal the decision, the company said.

"With the issue of the notice of fine, the investigations conducted by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Stuttgart against Bosch as a supplier of engine control units for diesel engines has been completed," Bosch said in a statement.

The initiative to install illicit software in engines was apparently taken by employees from automakers, but investigations into the roles of individual Bosch employees are ongoing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Volkswagen Group used software provided by Bosch to help the automaker mask illegal pollution in some diesel vehicles. Bosch is involved in ongoing probes into diesel technology at manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler and General Motors.

VW has borne the brunt of penalties and fines for emissions cheating because automakers, rather than suppliers, are responsible for certifying that cars meet clean air rules.

Bloomberg contributed to this report